Franklin County jiu jitsu students once again did Franklin County proud last weekend at the New Breed Jiu Jitsu federation Spring Championship in Jacksonville.
15 competitors from Bayside Jiu Jitsu in Eastpoint took 7th place out of the 40 teams that competed.
Competitors ranged in age from 5 years old to 29.
The team took 5 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 6 bronze medals.
And one member, River Banks, of Eastpoint, took third place in the Absolute Division which is for expert fighters with no weight limit.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu is just over a year old – but ranked higher than many teams that have been around for decades.
The program is growing quickly and is open to anyone who would like to give it a try – they have classes for children as young as 4.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at www.Baysidewarrior.com
