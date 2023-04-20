Franklin County commissioners this week opened bids from companies interested in doing much needed repair work at the Womack Creek culvert bridge on County Road 67.
Womack Creek is in the Tate's hall State Forest, and the problem is the stone headwall allowing people to drive over the creek separated on the west side and began leaning toward the water.
The problem is bad enough that the county declared it an emergency last year so they could perform a short-term fix.
Repairs will require building new headwalls, cleaning and repairing the arch corrugated metal pipes, and adding barrier walls to replace the guardrails over the culvert.
Three companies have bid on the project, with bids ranging from 1.6 million dollars to over 2.3 million.
All three bids are more than the county has to pay for the job.
Franklin County has about 1.3 million dollars from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program to fully repair the headwall.
Commissioners were very surprised by how high the bids were, but agreed to send the bids to their engineers of the project for review and a recommendation.
