Franklin County is moving forward with an agreement with the Apalachee regional Planning Council to conduct a vulnerability assessment through the Resilient Florida Program.
The vulnerability assessment is required for all of Florida’s 67 counties, as well as municipalities, water management districts, flood control districts and regional resilience entities.
The study will assist in prioritizing and developing strategies and projects designed to reduce, alleviate or mitigate the effects of flooding and sea level rise on critical government infrastructure and vulnerable residents.
Franklin County was awarded 175 thousand dollars to conduct the study – that award was announced in February.
The City of Apalachicola was also awarded money to do a vulnerability assessment of its own.
Franklin County is still waiting for the grant award agreement for the program, but the funding notification has been published and the state’s grant manager has given authorization for the county to proceed with getting a contract in place to conduct the study.
The county commission has agreed to sign a task order with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council, which has already completed some vulnerability assessments for small segments of the community.
