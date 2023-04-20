Franklin County has submitted a community funding request through Congressman Neal Dunn’s Office for construction funds for the Lanark Village EMS Station.
The County is requesting funding for the project through the federal Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Program.
The proposed site of the permanent EMS station, which will replace the leased location in Carrabelle, will be located to the West of the existing Lanark/St. James Volunteer Fire Department on Oak Street.
The project will include construction of approximately 1800 square feet of fully functional staging and staffing space for EMTs and paramedics and an attached garage area for oxygen tank storage and ambulance parking.
The County Commission has also agreed to spend nearly 17 thousand dollars for county engineers Dewberry for the site design and permitting work for the planned modular EMS Building.
That money will come from the County’s Health Care Trust Fund.
