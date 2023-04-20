Thursday, April 20, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — Apr 20th

APRIL 20, 2023

Earth Week 2023: Climate and Fisheries

Earth Day is April 22, a time to celebrate our incredible planet! It is also a time to recognize the serious challenges ahead, especially in the face of a changing climate. To celebrate Earth Day, see how our scientists are studying and tracking environmental changes to better understand and respond to climate change.

Leadership Message: Earth Day 2023—Thoughts on Preparing for Climate Change

Janet Coit, administrator for NOAA Fisheries, discusses how climate change impacts our ocean resources. The work to prepare for and address these changes is central to our mission.

NBC’s Al Roker Showcases Aquaculture as a Climate Solution

Al Roker with Danielle Blacklock, Director of NOAA's Office of Aquaculture.

Guess who’s in NOAA’s neck of the woods? For Earth Week, Al Roker and the Today Show traveled to the West and East Coasts to learn about farmed seafood (known as aquaculture) as a climate solution! Al and his team visited aquaculture efforts in California and Connecticut to learn firsthand how aquaculture can support working waterfronts, local businesses, and the coastal economy, all of which are threatened by climate change.

Highlights

An Ecosystem-Focused Approach to Improving Fisheries Management

A black rockfish.

Making sound management decisions depends on access to reliable, accurate, and actionable tools and information. A new report from NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation introduces ecosystem risk assessments as a new tool for U.S. regional fishery management councils to address current challenges and advance ecosystem-based fisheries management.

Pacific Islands

Mother Monk Seal Births Pup in Waikīkī for the Second Time

hawaiian-monk-seal-Kaiwi-and-her-newborn-pup

It’s official! Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi gave birth to a pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikīkī, O‘ahu, on April 14, 2023. Hawaiian monk seals are native to Hawaii and endangered—fewer than 1,600 individuals are left. We ask that you give the pair at least 150 feet of space as they nurse in the area for the next 5–7 weeks.

Meet Jennifer Schultes, Fisheries Observer

jennifer-schultes-smiling

As professionally trained biological technicians, NOAA Fisheries observers collect data from U.S. commercial fishing vessels on effort and catch. In this Q&A, meet NOAA Fisheries observer Jennifer Schultes. She holds the records for both the most days at sea (more than 1,500 days) and the longest time on the job (13 years) for a female NOAA Fisheries observer in the Pacific Islands. From deep sea fishing for flounder, to cage diving with great white sharks, to spending weeks at a time on commercial fishing vessels, Jennifer has devoted her life to the ocean.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Recreational Fishery Data Reveals Climate-Driven Shifts for Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Catch

man-holding-fish

A new study identifies shifting distributions of Atlantic HMS catch, including tunas, billfish, and sharks, off the northeastern United States, providing an understanding of the impacts of climate change on the recreational fishery.

NOAA Enforcement Fines Seafood Importer for Violating Seafood Import Monitoring Rules

Shucked-Abalone

On January 3, 2023, NOAA issued seafood importer Grand Sea Boston LLC an $18,675 civil penalty for violating multiple requirements of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program. The program is a key tool in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest

April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity

April 30: Deadline for Atlantic Shark Art Contest

May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems

May 11: Applications due for nominations of individuals for the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council

May 15: Comments due for Proposed Rule to List the Sunflower Sea Star as Threatened Under the Endangered Species Act

May 15: Comments due for Incidental Take Authorization: Empire Offshore Wind, LLC Construction of the Empire Wind Project (EW1 and EW2) off of New York

Upcoming Events

May 2: Kodiak Public Hearing for Proposal to List Sunflower Sea Stars Under the Endangered Species Act

May 9–11: May 2023 Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel Meeting

May 10: Petersburg Public Hearing Proposal to List Sunflower Sea Stars Under the Endangered Species Act

May 20–21: Ocean Fun Days 2023 in New Jersey

May 23–25: Council Coordination Committee May 2023 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

