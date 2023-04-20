NOAA Fisheries FishNews — Apr 20th

Upcoming Deadlines
April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest
April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity
April 30: Deadline for Atlantic Shark Art Contest
May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems
May 11: Applications due for nominations of individuals for the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council
May 15: Comments due for Proposed Rule to List the Sunflower Sea Star as Threatened Under the Endangered Species Act
May 15: Comments due for Incidental Take Authorization: Empire Offshore Wind, LLC Construction of the Empire Wind Project (EW1 and EW2) off of New York
