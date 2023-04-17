Franklin County Commissioners will hold a workshop
tomorrow to discuss allowing golf carts at Alligator Point.
Golf carts are allowed in most areas of Franklin
County, including Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint and St. George Island,
though they are generally not allowed on state owned roads in those areas.
There is a difference between Alligator Point and
most other areas of the county in that in Eastpoint and St. George Island golf
carts can still get around without going on to major roads like Highway 98 or
Gulf Beach Drive
At Alligator Point there is only one road through
the Point with dead-end roads branching off of it so golf carts would have to
share the road with cars and trucks.
The issue was studied before in 2017 and was
rejected then, because the county said allowing golf carts at Alligator Point
would require a reduction in the speed limit from 35 miles an hour to 15 or 20
miles an hour, and most residents were opposed to that.
Now, however, the county feels that they may be
able to allow golf carts without reducing the speed limit – pointing out that
Carrabelle recently approved golf carts without changing their speed limits.
The County Commission has agreed to discuss the
issue further and work through any potential issues before approving a golf
cart ordinance.
There will be a workshop on the issue tomorrow
afternoon at 1:30 at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
No comments:
Post a Comment