Avenue B Cultural Expo at Carrabelle Riverfront Festival

Avenue BBe sure to come see us and visit these great exhibits and displays! Free admission.
Cultural, Educational & Natural Expo
@ Carrabelle Riverfront Festival
Sat, April 22, 10 am - 6 pm
• Camp Gordon Johnston Museum & a WWII military vehicle
• Carrabelle History Museum
• Crooked River Lighthouse
• Florida Parks Service, AmeriCorps-native species skull samples, kids activity sheets and stickers,
• Florida Wild Mammal Association–Echo the tortoise and Doofey the pelican
• Florida State University Coastal & Marine Laboratory - shark jaws, deep sea coral , oysters and a touch tank
• Franklin 4-H Franklin County Making Strides Club - archery
• FWC Wildlife Nuisance - animal skull samples
• Historic Preservation of Carrabelle - SunTrail and historic district
• Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers / Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade - Pet & People Cooling Station
• Panhandle Pioneer Settlement
• St. George Island State Park /Orman House / Gorrie Museum – skulls and turtle shells, local park info
• Tate's Hell State Forest, Florida Forest Service - give aways, outdoor equipment, a tent, firepit, a side by side; & wildfire response display.
•Wakulla UF/IFAS Master Gardener Program
•Plus 3 regional authors - Kermit Brown, Michael Kinnett and David Stahler
There is no fee for this event. Donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Sponsored by Coastal Cottage Living and the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141.
Do you enjoy the programs, event and exhibits from the Carrabelle History Museum? Then join us! Join or renew today as a
Member of the Carrabelle Historical Society which serves as friends of the Carrabelle History Museum.
Your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society costs $15 for individuals, $20 for families or $35 for organizations and businesses. Membership may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Join Online. You may also renew by completing the CARRABELLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP FORM and mailing it along with your check made payable to: Carrabelle History Museum to
P.O. Box 0666, Carrabelle, FL, 32322.
If you have any questions, contact us at 850-697-4121, carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com or https://www.carrabellehistorymuseum.org/membership.
Volunteers are needed! In order to hold these fabulous events and keep the museum operating, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum. We have volunteer opportunities in the areas of research, event planning, administration, docent, greeter, event set up, and much more.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
No comments:
Post a Comment