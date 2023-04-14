Friday, April 14, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Join us for the Grand Opening of Point South Marina - Port St. Joe on April 14th, 2023, from 4:30pm-7pm EST! 


The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, with remarks given by local officials, representatives of The St. Joe Company, United States Congressman Neal Dunn, and members of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and Gulf County TDC. Following the ceremony, enjoy live music by the band Flabbergasted, and food and drinks available for purchase, including a crawfish and shrimp boil by The Tipsy Lizard. Children can enjoy a complimentary bouncy house and face painting, courtesy of Freedom Boat Club.


Guests will have an opportunity to win a Point South Marina Outfitter Shop gift basket, including a $100 gift card, and take advantage of in-store specials and a 20% discount on all merchandise during the grand opening celebration hours.


Plus, marina partners Buena Vida Boats, Freedom Boat Club, and Grander Marine will have display tents on-site to meet the community and answer questions about the services they have available!


We are so excited to welcome you all to Point South Marina - Port St. Joe!


2023 CITY OF PORT ST JOE ELECTION

 

May 09, 2023

 

Early Voting 

From April 29, 2023 to May 6, 2023

9:00 am to 5:00 pm (ET)

 

Election Day 

May 9, 2023

Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (EDT)

 

Last Day to Register to Vote

April 10, 2023

At The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (Until 4:00 PM EDT or Online at www.votegulf.gov until 12 Midnight) 


Voting Locations

All Voting will occur at the Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office at 401 Long Avenue, Port St Joe, FL 32456 

 

Remember you may request a vote-by-mail ballot at www.votegulf.gov or by calling our office at 850.229.6117

 


Saturday, April 15 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Blues Meets Girl 7-10.

Blues Meets Girl (BMG) is the powerful duo of British Blues veteran Mr. Downchild and American singer/song writer Kasimira Vogel. The collaboration is smokin’, sexy, and laced with undeniably infectious chemistry. Their music is primarily blues or blues-influenced, but you will also hear threads of primitive rock, jazz and folk. This music will get you up, moving and feeling great!

BluesMeetsGirl.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Zach Lambert 7-10.

Born in Lawrenceville, GA and raised in the one red light town of Hahira, GA, Zach Lambert found his admiration for music at an early age. Growing up listening to 90’s country, and Rock n’ Roll, Lambert has found his own way of meshing the two together in his writing and guitar playing. Lambert released his first single in 2016 titled ‘A Woman Like You’ which was produced and recorded at Music City Tracks in Nashville,TN and released to all major platforms.

www.reverbnation.com/zachlambert


Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday thru Saturday 4-10

https://food-truck-106978.square.site/


﻿Coming up:

Tuesday April 18 – Singo

Wednesday April 19 – Evan Barber

Thursday April 20 – Jay Gurley

Friday April 21 – Smolderin Emberts

Saturday April 22 – Corey Hall


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
