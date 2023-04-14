Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Blues Meets Girl 7-10.
Blues Meets Girl (BMG) is the powerful duo of British Blues veteran Mr. Downchild and American singer/song writer Kasimira Vogel. The collaboration is smokin’, sexy, and laced with undeniably infectious chemistry. Their music is primarily blues or blues-influenced, but you will also hear threads of primitive rock, jazz and folk. This music will get you up, moving and feeling great!
BluesMeetsGirl.com/
Saturday – Open 5-10. Zach Lambert 7-10.
Born in Lawrenceville, GA and raised in the one red light town of Hahira, GA, Zach Lambert found his admiration for music at an early age. Growing up listening to 90’s country, and Rock n’ Roll, Lambert has found his own way of meshing the two together in his writing and guitar playing. Lambert released his first single in 2016 titled ‘A Woman Like You’ which was produced and recorded at Music City Tracks in Nashville,TN and released to all major platforms.
www.reverbnation.com/zachlambert
Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday thru Saturday 4-10
https://food-truck-106978.square.site/
Coming up:
Tuesday April 18 – Singo
Wednesday April 19 – Evan Barber
Thursday April 20 – Jay Gurley
Friday April 21 – Smolderin Emberts
Saturday April 22 – Corey Hall
