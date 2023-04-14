Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Spanish Mackerel

For Immediate Release
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with Spanish mackerel in the Gulf of Mexico. The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening. A scientific stock assessment of Spanish mackerel will be reviewed by the Council’s scientific advisors, the Scientific and Statistical Committee, this summer. The information you provide through our Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the Spanish mackerel stock.
Please submit your responses to our:
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, EST on May 19, 2023.
Thank you for taking the time to enhance our understanding of Spanish mackerel in the Gulf. Contact gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org if you have any questions.
