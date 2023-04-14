Prepping hurricane content, herb gardening tips, and more UF/IFAS news

|
Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
|
|
|
|
|For the week beginning April 10, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACTION REQUESTED | Hurricane Preparedness Week is right around the corner, April 30 to May 6. Our team wants to hear from reporters and editors: What topics and content formats would help you inform your audience before, during and after storms?
This quick survey (y en español aquí) will help us prioritize the stories, photos, videos, infographics, etc., featuring UF/IFAS expertise that your audience needs and wants.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
Growing herbs for the first time? Expert offers beginners tips to getting started
An herb garden is a great starting point, said Germán Sandoya Miranda, an assistant professor of plant breeding and genetics who is also a statewide UF/IFAS Extension specialist. Plus, download an infographic here > Contact >
En español: ¿Planea cultivar sus propias hierbas? Especialista de UF/IFAS le ofrece consejos básicos para iniciar su huerto. Infográfico > Contacto >
Florida Friendly-Landscaping™ celebrates 30 years
The nine principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ provide landscaping recommendations that use less water, attract wildlife and reduce pollution to Florida waterways. Contact >
From a small town in China, engineer helps lead UF/IFAS AI programs to new heights
Changying “Charlie” Li, a UF/IFAS professor of agricultural and biological engineering, is taking on an administrative role as UF/IFAS artificial intelligence (AI) administrative coordinator. Contact >
BUSINESS OF FARMING WORKSHOP | Keys to starting small-scale operations
The two-day program, April 27 and May 4, is for entrepreneurs looking to build an agricultural business. It is in-person at locations in Bartow and Homestead, and also offered virtually. Registration is required > Contact >
En español: El taller “Business of Farming” ofrece a los empresarios agrícolas emergentes consejos claves para iniciar un negocio a pequeña escala. Contacto >
UF/IFAS Extension thanks volunteers
Volunteers play an essential role in fulfilling UF/IFAS Extension’s commitment to the community. Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 16-22. Contact >
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EYE ON RESEARCH | Highlights of new or novel UF/IFAS Research shared this week.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No comments:
Post a Comment