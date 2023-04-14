Friday, April 14, 2023

Prepping hurricane content, herb gardening tips, and more UF/IFAS news


 

  For the week beginning April 10, 2023
 
   
  

 
ACTION REQUESTED | Hurricane Preparedness Week is right around the corner, April 30 to May 6. Our team wants to hear from reporters and editors: What topics and content formats would help you inform your audience before, during and after storms?

This quick survey (y en español aquí) will help us prioritize the stories, photos, videos, infographics, etc., featuring UF/IFAS expertise that your audience needs and wants.

  
   
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

Growing herbs for the first time? Expert offers beginners tips to getting started

An herb garden is a great starting point, said Germán Sandoya Miranda, an assistant professor of plant breeding and genetics who is also a statewide UF/IFAS Extension specialist. Plus, download an infographic here > Contact > 


En español: ¿Planea cultivar sus propias hierbas? Especialista de UF/IFAS le ofrece consejos básicos para iniciar su huerto. Infográfico > Contacto >

Florida Friendly-Landscaping™ celebrates 30 years

The nine principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ provide landscaping recommendations that use less water, attract wildlife and reduce pollution to Florida waterways. Contact > 

From a small town in China, engineer helps lead UF/IFAS AI programs to new heights

Changying “Charlie” Li, a UF/IFAS professor of agricultural and biological engineering, is taking on an administrative role as UF/IFAS artificial intelligence (AI) administrative coordinator.  Contact > 

BUSINESS OF FARMING WORKSHOP | Keys to starting small-scale operations

The two-day program, April 27 and May 4, is for entrepreneurs looking to build an agricultural business. It is in-person at locations in Bartow and Homestead, and also offered virtually. Registration is required > Contact > 


En español: El taller “Business of Farming” ofrece a los empresarios agrícolas emergentes consejos claves para iniciar un negocio a pequeña escala. Contacto >

UF/IFAS Extension thanks volunteers

Volunteers play an essential role in fulfilling UF/IFAS Extension’s commitment to the community. Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 16-22. Contact > 

 

  
       
 
     
  

EYE ON RESEARCH | Highlights of new or novel UF/IFAS Research shared this week.

PLANT BREEDING | White strawberry among many successes across southeast

Southern U.S. agricultural researchers are improving agriculture one crop at a time. This is a collaborative piece from the Southern Association of Agricultural Experiment Station DirectorsContact >

CLIMATE CHANGE | Snowshoe hare winter color swap timing may leave them exposed

A new study shows that as the globe has warmed, altering the timing and amount of snow cover, snowshoe hares’ winter transformation may be out of sync with the color of the background environment. Contact >

 
 
  
 
     
  

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

  
   
  

Los jardines para polinizadores pueden sentarle bien a su comunidad

Compartiendo los beneficios de las mariposas y las abejas             Contacto >


In English: Pollinator Gardening For HOA Leaders and Pollinator Gardening For HOA ResidentsContact >

 
  
 
     
  

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Gardening with Florida native plants

Tia Silvasy, UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County horticulture agent, highlights the importance of selecting Florida natives during a popular gardening time. April is National Gardening Month. Contact >

Video stories: The birth of the Florida blueberry industry

Blueberries and UF/IFAS go way back. Florida Blueberry Growers Association farmers explain how the Florida blueberry industry became what it is today. Contact >

Visual learning: Pollinators infographics

It's more than bees putting in the hard work! Bats, beetles, butterflies, flies, hummingbirds, moths and wasps are all important pollinators. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
