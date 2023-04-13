Thursday, April 13, 2023

Franklin County Emergency Management will host a Contractor Day on April 14th

Franklin County Emergency Management will host a Contractor Day on April 14th.

The event is for local contractors who would like to assist with debris removal services in the event of a disaster.

It is a way for local contractors to meet the county’s debris contractors who may need to hire locally after a hurricane or other disaster.

The Contractor’s Day event will be on April 14th from 10:00 AM to 12:00PM at the Emergency Operations Center at the Apalachicola airport



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment