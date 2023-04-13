Franklin County commissioners have agreed to send a letter of support for Gulf County to get funding for a floating dry dock and ship repair facility at the St. Joe Port.
Gulf County is seeking federal funding for the project – Franklin County offered its support for a similar request in 2021.
Gulf County is seeking about 26 million dollars for construction of the floating dry dock to facilitate an ongoing ship repair and haul out facility on deepwater property in Port St. Joe.
Franklin County Commissioners said they think the project would be beneficial to the area and would hopefully bring high paying jobs to residents in Gulf and Franklin Counties.
