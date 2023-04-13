Franklin County Commissioners agreed last week to allow Duke Energy to stage equipment at the airport in Apalachicola during emergency situations like hurricanes.
The agreement is approved by the county commission every year.
The agreement will help Duke Energy respond to local needs after a major storm or other event so that power can be restored more quickly for county residents.
Generally the county also has a similar agreement for the eastern end of the county so more equipment can be staged near Carrabelle during emergencies.
