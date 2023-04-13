Thursday, April 13, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — April 13

APRIL 13, 2023

Highlights

Nominations Sought for the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council

vessels-in-san-diego

The Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of the Interior seek nominations for membership on the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council. The Council advises on aquatic conservation and restoration endeavors in​ ​fresh, estuarine, and marine environments that benefit recreational fishery resources, enhance recreational boating, and encourage partnerships among industry, the public, and the government to advance these efforts. Submit applications for Council positions through May 11, 2023.

Recommended 2023 Species Recovery Grants Projects

atlantic-sturgeon-near-gravel-bottom

NOAA Fisheries has recommended $6.3 million in funding for six new projects and 20 ongoing projects through the Species Recovery Grants Program. Over the years, this program has successfully supported collaboration with states and tribes to recover and conserve marine species under the Endangered Species Act.

Fishery Observer Safety Is Paramount

NOAA released a Notice on Preventing Observer Harassment to all vessel owners and operators who are required to carry fishery observers. The notice reminds them of their responsibility to provide a safe working environment for fishery observers carried on their vessels. Mistreatment of observers is unlawful and the detection and prosecution of such violations is one of our highest enforcement priorities.

Alaska

Public Hearings in Alaska on Proposal to List Sunflower Sea Stars Under the Endangered Species Act

AKR-Sunflower-Sea-Star-Gullekson-WDFW

NOAA Fisheries is holding two public hearings in Alaska on the agency’s proposal to list the sunflower sea star as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. From 2013–2017, Sea Star Wasting Syndrome led to a major die-off of sunflower sea stars. Hearings will be in Kodiak and Petersburg and may be attended in person or via teleconference. Comments on the proposed listing are due on May 15, 2023.

West Coast

Video—The Science of Restoration: Good Salmon Habitat Works

restored-flooplain-habitat

The problem for salmon is that much of the natural habitat they historically relied on is gone. For decades we have been working with community partners to bring more of that habitat back, and our research and monitoring are proving it works.

Oregon Network Responds to Strandings While Educating Public

jim-rice-whale-necropsy

From sand dunes to rocky shorelines, the Oregon Marine Mammal Network responds to stranded marine mammals annually along Oregon's wild and rugged coastline. To help with these strandings, the Network leverages the assistance of universities, state and federal agencies, and citizen volunteers to respond to incidents along the Oregon coastline.

Estimating the Age of Endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales

southern-resident-killer-whales

NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center and partners have discovered a new way to estimate the age of endangered Southern Resident killer whales by analyzing DNA from their skin!

Southeast

Increasing Efficiency of Video Surveys with Artificial Intelligence

SEFSC-AIML-camera-deployment

A new collaborative research paper describes the potential use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning in fisheries surveys. Specifically, it looks at how A.I. could increase efficiency in processing videos to help provide timely data for fishery assessments and guidance for fishery managers.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Cusk on the Cusp: Investigating a Hard-to-Find Fish

cusk-nefsc

Fisheries biologists at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center have recently published the first comprehensive overview of the life history of cusk. Cusk is a little-known species mainly because it’s hard to capture in the deep, rocky habitat it prefers. The paper presents the most complete biological data available for cusk in the western North Atlantic, acquired from a number of sources.

Request for Comments for Incidental Take Authorization: Empire Offshore Wind, LLC Construction of the Empire Wind Project

Empirewind-project-area

NOAA Fisheries requests public comments on the proposed incidental take regulations related to the Empire Wind Project. The project would be located offshore of New York and is within the New York Wind Energy Area. This regulatory action is part of NOAA’s ongoing work to ensure the nation’s deployment of offshore wind energy is done in a manner that avoids and minimizes impacts to protected resources, habitats, and managed fisheries. The deadline for comments is May 15, 2023.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 17: Comments due for NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement Draft Enforcement Priorities 2023–2027

April 24: Entries due for 2023 Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Endangered Species Art Contest

April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity

April 30: Deadline for Atlantic Shark Art Contest

May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems

May 11: Applications due for nominations of individuals for the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council

May 15: Comments due for Proposed Rule to List the Sunflower Sea Star as Threatened Under the Endangered Species Act

May 15: Comments due for Incidental Take Authorization: Empire Offshore Wind, LLC Construction of the Empire Wind Project (EW1 and EW2) off of New York

Upcoming Events

April 17–21: Turtle Excluder Device Outreach and Courtesy Inspection Schedule (Eastern Louisiana)

April 18–19: Caribbean Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

April 18–20: New England Fishery Management Council April 2023 Meeting

May 2: Kodiak Public Hearing for Proposal to List Sunflower Sea Stars Under the Endangered Species Act

May 10: Petersburg Public Hearing Proposal to List Sunflower Sea Stars Under the Endangered Species Act

May 9–11: May 2023 Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel Meeting

May 20–21: Ocean Fun Days 2023 in New Jersey

May 23–25: Council Coordination Committee May 2023 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information



