FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Goose is a great looking 2 yr old Walker Hound. This
boy has quite a voice and wouldn't be a suitable pet for anyone living in an
apartment or with close neighbors. This guy needs room to roam around and
sniff all there is to smell and then come in and hangout with his people.
He is a little goofy but with the right adopter, he'd make a great pet!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
