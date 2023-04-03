April Wrack Line Newsletter

Bird Stewardship Training:
April 4: Panhandle Partnership. 6pm. Register here.
April 7: Timucuan Partnership. Email Chris Farrell.
April 19: Sarasota County. 7pm. Register here.
April 25: Three Rooker Island. 7pm. Register here.
April 26: Pinellas County. 7pm. Register here.
Reminder:
April 15 - 21 is the April count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol. Whenever possible, weekly surveys are preferred for routes with active nesting. Weekly surveys help capture information about peak counts.
FSA News
FSD Updates
Florida Shorebird Database Webinars and Resources
The 2023 Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) webinar recordings are now available online! The webinars walk you through how to survey rooftops and routes using the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter data into the FSD. Click the links below or visit the Resources tab on the FSD website to view the recordings.
Returning Route Surveyors Webinar
The webinars reference several great resources that you can find on the Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) and FSD websites. Below are examples of some of the great resources available to you!
On the FSD’s Resource tab, find links to the 2023 webinars, datasheets, tutorials and quick guides for entering data, and the survey count window dates.
The FSA’s Monitoring Guidance page contains chick aging guidance documents for some of the common species nesting in the state. New this year is the American oystercatcher chick guide! Also check out the Timing of Ground Nesting and Flightless Chicks to see what time of year you can expect to start to seeing chicks. It can be tricky to identify if black skimmers are scraping or if they have nests. Learn more about the nesting behaviors for this species by checking out the Guide to Black Skimmer Nesting and Courtship Behaviors.
Finally, on FSA’s Outreach Materials page download educational materials about Florida’s shorebirds and seabirds including shorebird-themed craft ideas for kids, species fact sheets, and brochures on how everyone can help to share the beach with nesting birds!
Ebb Tidings
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a statewide network of local partnerships committed to advancing shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners collaborate to identify and address important needs regarding research, management, education, outreach, and public policy. The FSA accommodates a wide range of views on the best strategies to conserve shorebirds and seabirds. However, all partners share the same goal of establishing areas where seabird and shorebird populations are viable and managed in balance with human activities.
Monday, April 3, 2023
April Wrack Line Newsletter
