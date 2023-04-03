St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Monday, April 3, 2023

Hi, I'm Mahalo! I am a 9-month-old domestic shorthair. I am very affectionate and love to play with toys. I am a very social cat and I love people. I don't even mind dogs! I am gentle so I would do well in a home with children. I would make the perfect addition to almost any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





