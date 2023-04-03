St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Mahalo! I am a 9-month-old domestic shorthair. I am
very affectionate and love to play with toys. I am a very social cat and I love
people. I don't even mind dogs! I am gentle so I would do well in a home with
children. I would make the perfect addition to almost any family. Come by the
shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment