Franklin County is seeking money to construct an EMS Ambulance Station in Lanark Village.
The proposed site of the permanent EMS station, which will replace the leased location in Carrabelle, will be located to the West of the existing Lanark/St. James Volunteer Fire Department on Oak Street.
The project will include construction of approximately 1800 square feet of fully functional staging and staffing space for EMTs and paramedics and an attached 26’ x 48’ enclosed garage area for oxygen tank storage/refill and ambulance parking.
The County is now requesting funding for the project through the federal Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Program and are also seeking a letter of support for the EMS Ambulance Station through Congressman Neal Dunn’s Office.
The proposed site of the permanent EMS station, which will replace the leased location in Carrabelle, will be located to the West of the existing Lanark/St. James Volunteer Fire Department on Oak Street.
The project will include construction of approximately 1800 square feet of fully functional staging and staffing space for EMTs and paramedics and an attached 26’ x 48’ enclosed garage area for oxygen tank storage/refill and ambulance parking.
The County is now requesting funding for the project through the federal Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Program and are also seeking a letter of support for the EMS Ambulance Station through Congressman Neal Dunn’s Office.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment