FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Sunny is a 2 yr old Rotti/Lab mix and a
beautifully mannered gentleman. This boy is relaxed, easygoing and knows basic
commands as well as how to heal on leash. He weighs 70 lbs so needs a
home with plenty of room for his big, sweet self.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
