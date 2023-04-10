St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi,
I'm Patches! I am a 6-7 year old 70 pound Dalmatian mix. I am the sweetest girl
you will ever meet! I love playing with toys and treats. I would be perfectly
content laying on the couch with you or snuggling in the bed! I am house
trained and walk great on a leash. I prefer to be the only pet but am open to
meeting a small dog or adult cat. My favorite thing to do is nap. I currently
reside in our office manager's office, soaking in a little peace and quiet.
Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
