St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 

Hi, I'm Patches! I am a 6-7 year old 70 pound Dalmatian mix. I am the sweetest girl you will ever meet! I love playing with toys and treats. I would be perfectly content laying on the couch with you or snuggling in the bed! I am house trained and walk great on a leash. I prefer to be the only pet but am open to meeting a small dog or adult cat. My favorite thing to do is nap. I currently reside in our office manager's office, soaking in a little peace and quiet. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




