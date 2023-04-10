The Apalachicola Bay charter School's Odyssey of the Mind team did themselves proud this weekend at the 2023 Florida Odyssey of the Mind Tournament at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition for students.
Teams select a problem, create a solution, and then present their solution in a competition against other teams.
Dozens of teams from around Florida competed for the title of state Champion in various divisions – Franklin County’s team came in second in their division, which means they can now compete at the 2023 World Finals.
Some other local teams also excelled at the event.
Port St. Joe High School came in second in their division and Wewahitchka High School came in 4th.
The World Finals will be held May 24-27, at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition for students.
Teams select a problem, create a solution, and then present their solution in a competition against other teams.
Dozens of teams from around Florida competed for the title of state Champion in various divisions – Franklin County’s team came in second in their division, which means they can now compete at the 2023 World Finals.
Some other local teams also excelled at the event.
Port St. Joe High School came in second in their division and Wewahitchka High School came in 4th.
The World Finals will be held May 24-27, at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment