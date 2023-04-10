The Eastpoint Fire Department said this month’s
rib cookoff was the most successful ever.
The
event was held on March the 18th, and though it was a rainy and
drizzly kind of Saturday, people showed up in droves to support the fire
department by buying nearly 1250 pounds of ribs, 40 Boston butts, and 4 cases of
half chickens.
In total the event raised over 34 thousand
dollars, which is a record amount in the 23 years the fire department has held
the event.
The money raised through the cookoff helps
fund the fire department’s budget.
Besides the BBQ sales, the event also
includes a cookoff in which team’s compete for a 1000-dollar prize.
The
winner of this year’s cookoff was “Up in Smoke BBQ” headed by Jimmy Crenshaw of
St. George Island – they got a 1000-dollar prize for the win.
2nd
place also went to “Locked Out BBQ” led by Dan Harper of Apalachicola, and
third place went to “Brag n Bones” led by Richard Wade of Eastpoint.
Honorable
mention and the best rig award went to 10-4 BBQ led by John Solomon from
Eastpoint.
10-4
BBQ also won the People’s Choice award by earning 787 at their booth.
