The Eastpoint Fire Department said this month’s rib cookoff was the most successful ever

The event was held on March the 18th, and though it was a rainy and drizzly kind of Saturday, people showed up in droves to support the fire department by buying nearly 1250 pounds of ribs, 40 Boston butts, and 4 cases of half chickens.

 

In total the event raised over 34 thousand dollars, which is a record amount in the 23 years the fire department has held the event.

 

The money raised through the cookoff helps fund the fire department’s budget.

 

Besides the BBQ sales, the event also includes a cookoff in which team’s compete for a 1000-dollar prize.

 

The winner of this year’s cookoff was “Up in Smoke BBQ” headed by Jimmy Crenshaw of St. George Island – they got a 1000-dollar prize for the win.

 

2nd place also went to “Locked Out BBQ” led by Dan Harper of Apalachicola, and third place went to “Brag n Bones” led by Richard Wade of Eastpoint.

 

Honorable mention and the best rig award went to 10-4 BBQ led by John Solomon from Eastpoint.

 

10-4 BBQ also won the People’s Choice award by earning 787 at their booth.





