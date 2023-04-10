If you have a child who is graduating from high school this year with an interest in attending Gulf Coast State College, you may want to take them to Panama City tomorrow.
Gulf Coast State College is hosting “Senior Night” on Tuesday, April 11 on its Panama City Campus.
It is an event for 2023 graduating high school seniors in Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties.
Attendees will enjoy food, music, games, and giveaways, sponsored by the Gulf Coast State College Foundation.
Those who are interested in learning more about educational opportunities at Gulf Coast State College will have the chance to explore what the College has to offer, apply for admission, register for orientation, and receive guidance from the College’s respective departments.
Senior Night will be held on Tuesday, April 11th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. CST in the Charles Hilton Center at the Gulf Coast State College campus in Panama City.
Students who preregister have the chance to win big prizes.
They can do so by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/993ZR9R
