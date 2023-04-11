GCSC to Host Celebration Event for Local High School Seniors

Panama City, FL Gulf Coast State College is hosting “Senior Night” today, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. CST in the Charles Hilton Center on its Panama City Campus. The event is a celebration for local high school seniors graduating in 2023.
Attendees will enjoy food, music, games, and giveaways, sponsored by the GCSC Foundation. Those who are interested in learning more about educational opportunities at GCSC will have the chance to explore what the College has to offer, apply for admission, register for orientation, and/or receive guidance from the College’s respective departments (TRiO, Financial Aid, Enrollment Services, Advising, etc.).
For more information, please contact Jason Hedden, Executive Director of Recruitment & Community Relations at (850) 769.1551 ext. 3326 or jhedden@gulfcoast.edu.
Event Details for Media:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Location: GCSC’s Panama City Campus, Charles Hilton Center, 5230 W. US Highway 98, Panama City, FL 32401
No comments:
Post a Comment