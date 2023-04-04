Franklin County now has a tentative date for the lighting upgrades at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
Franklin County has received $355,000 as part of a Hurricane Michael Assistance Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the replacement of the ballfield lights at Vrooman Park.
The light poles have been leaning since Hurricane Michael and many of the light fixtures were damaged by the storm.
A company called Musco Sports Lighting will install energy efficient, programmable, wind-rated sports lighting at a price of 358 thousand dollars.
Musco Lighting has scheduled the tentative delivery of the new ballfield lights for Monday, May 22nd.
There is an active osprey nest in one of the existing poles but the project can move forward without disturbing or removing the nest pole, which will be removed later when the nest is abandoned.
