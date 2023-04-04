Franklin
County Commissioners have agreed to seek money through the Congressional
Community Funding Program for the construction of a new Emergency Operations
Center.
A new EOC has been a top
priority for the county for a number of years.
The current EOC building is
located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather
service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service
moved to Tallahassee.
The aging building needs to be
replaced – it's almost 50 years old, it is too small for an Emergency Operation
Center and it's located is in a flood zone.
Franklin County received $1,000,000 towards this project
through last year and another $1,500,000 is available through the Gulf
Consortium for the project.
Construction costs, however, have risen dramatically and the
latest cost estimate now exceeds $4,000,000 for the nearly 5800 square foot
building.
This funding request is for the balance needed to complete
the project.
No comments:
Post a Comment