Tuesday, April 4, 2023

            Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to seek money through the Congressional Community Funding Program for the construction of a new Emergency Operations Center.

 

A new EOC has been a top priority for the county for a number of years.

 

The current EOC building is located at the Apalachicola airport – it used to belong to the National weather service but was converted to Emergency Management use when the weather service moved to Tallahassee.

 

The aging building needs to be replaced – it's almost 50 years old, it is too small for an Emergency Operation Center and it's located is in a flood zone.

 

Franklin County received $1,000,000 towards this project through last year and another $1,500,000 is available through the Gulf Consortium for the project.

 

Construction costs, however, have risen dramatically and the latest cost estimate now exceeds $4,000,000 for the nearly 5800 square foot building.

 

This funding request is for the balance needed to complete the project.




