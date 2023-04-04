Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 2774 US HIGHWAY 98 EAST [DOCK]
Location Id: 433485
Location Name: 2774 US HIGHWAY 98 EAST [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 433485-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 2774 US HIGHWAY 98 EAST [DOCK]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 295847
Location Name: ST. MARKS RIVER MITIGATION BANK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 295847-033
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: ST. MARKS RIVER MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 2812 US HWY 98 E [DOCK]
Location Id: 433483
Location Name: 2812 US HWY 98 E [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 433483-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 2812 US HWY 98 E [DOCK]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
