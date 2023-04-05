Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized the Franklin County Seahawks boys’ basketball team as well as the cheerleaders and coaching staff.
The Seahawks won the regional title and earned a spot in the Class 1A Final 4 where they were knocked out of the tournament in their semifinal game.
This is the second time since 2019 that the Seahawks have made it to the Class 1A Final 4, though the state title still eludes them.
They have won the district 8 times in the last 9 years.
Their season record this year was 20 wins and 8 losses.
Franklin County School Superintendent Steve Lanier said it’s a young team and nothing but good things are going to happen in the future.
He pointed out that the team would lose 3 seniors this year, but there are also two 8th graders and a 7th grader on the team so he expects the Seahawks will return to the state level very soon
County Commissioner Noah Lockley agreed with him, telling the team that you’re going back next year so get ready.
