New exhibit coming to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in May: Monsters of the Deep

Dear valued guest:
Gulf Specimen is continuing to grow and is on the rise, which has been notably seen distributed throughout the years. New designs, critters, exhibits, and people have sculpted and structured Gulf Specimen into an array of beautiful diversity in multiple ways, shapes, and forms. We are glad to present to you, our valued guest, our new upcoming exhibit here at Gulf Specimen: Monsters of the Deep.
Here is a preview.
For more info call us at (850) 984-5297 or send us an email at
gspecimen@sprintmail.com
This upcoming exhibit is contrasted by the entirety of the displayed aquarium which everyone is fond of; Estuaries, Intertidal Zones, and all within the Euphotic Zone (50m- 200m), where light is available for photosynthetic growth, is not new. Despite this, the critters may be new to you, and you are free to come witness them throughout our lab. Here, the life that thrives amongst Coral reefs, Mangrove forests, Estuaries, and Salt Marshes can be displayed and beloved. But... What about the Disphotic Zone (200m-1,000m), where light dissipates quickly with every meter?
This is our newly awaited exhibit, and this is a part of our progress.
Working on this exhibit is Carey Hamburg, our visiting artist who is a mastermind with visual effects, which you get to see first-hand when he is finished, and the exhibit is completed around May 5th, 2023.
Just like in anybody, love grows and changes, and for Carey, the love for art was formed through his educational career at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (UL Lafayette) as he strove for an Architectural degree. His years of structural design, model building, and knowledge of materialistic production began and stuck with him through his switch to General Studies. In 1991, Carey concluded a certification in Commercial Art and Graphic Design from Louisiana Art Institute, and not long after in 1996, graduated from the University of South Alabama with a Master's in Communication.
Since then, this man has been inspired for over 30yrs by the essence of education technology, multimedia training development, and digital arts. Such a diverse eye for the world; Carey knew this passion for creativity and perspective should be shared and has taught K-12 as a Technology Instructor and Arts Integration Specialist. Tape Art, Technology Integration, and Online Accessibility Issues have been part of the workshops he provides on the side of sustaining his unique credibility as an advocate for Visual Arts.
Art in all media and textures such as costumes, paintings, sculptures, theater scenery, and digital media works have been kept throughout the entirety of his career. Found objects like cardboard, recycled plastics, and other diversified materials are found in many of his works, displaying a message to each their own.
If you choose to visit Gulf Specimen and see our Monsters of the Deep exhibit when it is finished, be warned, there will be many creatures that have yet to be studied and such art that has yet to be seen.
We hope to see you there at our estimated Grand Opening, on May 5th, 2023.
No comments:
Post a Comment