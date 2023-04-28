Franklin
County Tax Collector Richard Watson announced the 2023 Kids Tag Art winners
this week.
All
the 5th graders in Franklin County were invited to compete for small
cash prizes by drawing a specialty license tag with the theme “What would you like to be when you grow up.”
All schools including Franklin County, First
Baptist, home school, and ABC school were involved.
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall winners were from
Franklin County School this year.
1st place went to Magdalena Diego, 2nd
place was Kynzli Mullins and 3rd place went to Mya Barber.
All
of the students’ artwork are available for purchase on 12” x 6” glossy aluminum
metal tag for $15.
Seven
dollars from each purchase goes back to the school’s art programs.
The
tags are not legal tags, but they can be placed on the front of vehicles.
