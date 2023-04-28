The Franklin County Commission will hold a public hearing in the near future to discuss where to allow Electric bicycles, commonly called E-bikes.
E-bikes are getting to be very common in the area, and can be purchased or rented from any number of locations.
The question the county is now facing is whether E-bikes should be considered motorized vehicles.
The state of Florida recently declared that E-bikes are not motorized vehicles under their rules, which means they can go anywhere a bicycle is allowed, including bike paths and public beaches.
The state, however, did allow that each county can make its own decisions as to how to govern E-bike usage.
Franklin County already has rules in place that keep motorized and powered vehicles off of beaches and off most bike paths, which means E-bikes could be banned from those locations too, depending on what commissioners decide.
The public hearing is scheduled for the County Commission meeting on May the 16th at 10 AM.
