Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


E.Esthetics is a brand new SPA Studio in the heart of Port St. Joe, Florida offering relaxing facials, DMK enzyme treatments, dermaplaning, body waxing, chemical peels, microchanneling as well as lash lifts and lash tinting.


E.Esthetics is currently the only spa in the area offering DMK Skin Revision Treatments. Our DMK Treatments address any skin care concerns such as age management, acne, hyperpigmentation, etc. with the use of only active botanical ingredients for profound long-term results.


Join us as we welcome E Esthetics to the Gulf County business community on Thursday April 13, 4-6 pm ET at their location at 318 Reid Avenue!

We look forward to seeing you there!


E.Esthetics SPA Studio

318 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 247-9996

eestheticsfl@yahoo.com

www.eestheticsfl.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Point South Marina - Port St. Joe is bringing vibrant, sporting life back to Port St. Joe with its newest marina, centered around connecting members not only to the water, but to unforgettable service and unparalleled amenities.


Head to the Forgotten Coast and discover the new way to experience boating life! With incredible amenities, 252 dry-storage slips and 48 in-water slips, this is one of the best all-around marinas on the Gulf.


Join us as we officially welcome the Point South Marina - Port St. Joe to the Gulf County business community - Friday, April 14, 2023 - 5PM ET - 340 Marina Dr., Port St. Joe, FL.


We look forward to seeing you there!


Point South Marina - Port St. Joe

340 Marina Dr., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 797-3489

preston.sutter@stjoe.com

https://pointsouthmarina.com/

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Dagwoods is your staple neighborhood sandwich shop in downtown Port St. Joe, Florida!


Conveniently located on Reid Avenue, Dagwoods offer delicious sandwiches, wraps, salads and super tasty smoothies! Open Monday thru Friday 11 am-3 pm ET, they offer patio seating and their patio is pet friendly too! They also offer In-store pick up.


Check their Facebook page for daily specials, always different and always mouthwatering good!


Dagwoods

112 Reid Ave, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850)-899-9060

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


