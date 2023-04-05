Applications are now being accepted from people
who would like to take part in this year's RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and
awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
RiverTrek applications will be accepted until
April 15th and the volunteer team is selected by May 1st.
Most applicants have kayak camping and fundraising
experience.
Fundraising begins in June and the 5-day,
106-mile trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola occurs October 4th
through the 8th.
The 2021 River Trek event raised more than 100
thousand dollars for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper and its outreach, education
and advocacy efforts.
You can find the 2023 River Trek application and
more information on-line at apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
No comments:
Post a Comment