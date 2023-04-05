Gulf Coast State College has opened its registration for the summer 2023 semester.
This semester offers twelve-week, eight-week, and six-week courses for students to complete classes at their preferred pace.
Students who may be home for the summer are encouraged to register and complete course credits toward their degree.
New students can get started by visiting gulfcoast.edu/admissions
Current students can register through their MyGCSC account.
