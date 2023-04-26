Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, Inc. is an organization made up of people like you -- with a strong interest and love for T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula and Constitution Museum State Parks and who’s mission is to preserve and protect our park's natural and cultural resources; support individual park operations; and provide recreational and historical opportunities to area visitors and local citizens.


Founded in 2006, the "Friends," a Citizen Support Organization (CSO), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that functions to generate and employ additional resources to support T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula and Constitution Museum State Parks. This is done through special work projects, events and programs, community outreach, educational activities, communications, interpretive programs, fundraising activities, the purchase of new equipment and supplies and by providing assistance to the park staff as needed.


Any and all money raised by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks goes directly to fund projects at these two parks which would not be funded by the State of Florida.


Become a Member: https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Join-Us


Donate to support Friends of St. Joseph State Parks : https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Donate


Shop to Support: https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Store


Volunteer: https://www.floridastateparks.org/index.php/volunteers


Be in the Know: https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Join-Our-Mailing-List


Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, Inc.

P.O. Box 1285, Port St. Joe, FL 32457

stjoeparkfriends@gmail.com

https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/

If you are looking for a family-friendly way to experience St. Joseph’s Bay look no further than AquaBear Adventures!


Their 45-foot sightseer catamaran is wide and stable for a comfortable ride with full shade and a restroom on board. They offer trips to the tip of Cape San Blas, sunset cruises, private parties and snorkeling in the shallow, clear waters of St. Joseph Bay. Fun for the entire family!!

Parking is free at their Port St. Joe dock, and they are located less than 30 minutes from Mexico Beach and Apalachicola.


AquaBear Adventures

Jetty Park Dr., Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

(850) 227-8200

info@aquabearadventures.com

𝗖𝗮𝘁 𝟱 𝗥𝗮𝘄 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹 is an Old Florida Family Seafood restaurant with a million dollar view, overlooking Simmons Bayou, and serving fresh seafood straight out of St. Joe Shrimp Co!


Offering indoor and outdoor seating, be sure to stop by and sample their delicious dishes, while enjoying a family friendly atmosphere!

 

𝗖𝗮𝘁 𝟱 𝗥𝗮𝘄 𝗕𝗮𝗿 & 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹

1937 County Rd 30A, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-2285

https://www.facebook.com/Cat5RawBar

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


