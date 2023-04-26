Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
The Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, Inc. is an organization made up of people like you -- with a strong interest and love for T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula and Constitution Museum State Parks and who’s mission is to preserve and protect our park's natural and cultural resources; support individual park operations; and provide recreational and historical opportunities to area visitors and local citizens.
Founded in 2006, the "Friends," a Citizen Support Organization (CSO), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that functions to generate and employ additional resources to support T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula and Constitution Museum State Parks. This is done through special work projects, events and programs, community outreach, educational activities, communications, interpretive programs, fundraising activities, the purchase of new equipment and supplies and by providing assistance to the park staff as needed.
Any and all money raised by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks goes directly to fund projects at these two parks which would not be funded by the State of Florida.
Become a Member: https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Join-Us
Donate to support Friends of St. Joseph State Parks : https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Donate
Shop to Support: https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Store
Volunteer: https://www.floridastateparks.org/index.php/volunteers
Be in the Know: https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/Join-Our-Mailing-List
Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, Inc.
P.O. Box 1285, Port St. Joe, FL 32457
stjoeparkfriends@gmail.com
https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org/
No comments:
Post a Comment