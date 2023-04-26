Gulf Coast State College’s Law Enforcement Academy Application Deadline Approaching Soon

Panama City, FL - The Gulf Coast State College Law Enforcement Academy is currently open for applications until Monday, May 22, 2023. The Law Enforcement Academy certificate program is 770 contact hours that can be applied toward an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice Technology.
Summer 2023 Law Enforcement Academy important dates:
Application deadline is May 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. CST
Mandatory orientation for students is May 10, 2023 at 9 a.m. CST
Class begins May 24, 2023
Classes are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (CST) and are located at the Gulf Coast State College North Bay campus. For more information, please contact Daryl White at (850) 769-1551 ext. 5613 or dwhite6@gulfcoast.edu.
