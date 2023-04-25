Coast Guard searching for overdue vessel with 2 people aboard near Cape San Blas, Florida

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching Tuesday for an overdue vessel with two people aboard near Cape San Blas, Florida.

Missing is Michael Redman and Jimmy Mallory. There is currently no description available for the mariners.

The Coast Guard began searching Monday evening after Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a phone call from the owner of the 54-foot shrimp trawler Capt. Ken-Wil who reported his vessel disabled and without power with two people aboard. The last known estimated location of the vessel was in the vicinity of Eagle Harbor, north of Cape San Blas, Florida.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Sector Mobile

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Panama City

Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin

Air Force Rescue Coordination Center

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Gulf County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 833-MOB-USCG/833-622-8724.

For more information follow us on Facebook and Twitter.