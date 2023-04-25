The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a
number of ongoing telephone scams.
The
scams include the issuance of arrest warrants for missed jury duty, payments to
satisfy active arrest warrants, and payments to fulfill delinquent IRS
obligations.
All
of the scams basically work the same way in that the victim receives an
unsolicited phone call where they are informed that they have missed jury duty
or has an arrest warrant against them that can be resolved paying a certain
amount of money, often in the form of prepaid gift cards.
The
caller will then inform the victim of how to transfer the funds.
No
law enforcement organization will ever call you and inform you that you need to
pay any sort of fine or fee to resolve a legal situation.
They
also won’t call to tell you there is an arrest warrant out on you.
If
there is an actual arrest warrant for someone, sheriff’s deputies will likely
visit you in person.
And
no law enforcement agency actually takes payments in gift cards.
If
you get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang up and then report
the call to the sheriff’s office so they can warn other potential victims.
