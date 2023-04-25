Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a number of ongoing telephone scams

The scams include the issuance of arrest warrants for missed jury duty, payments to satisfy active arrest warrants, and payments to fulfill delinquent IRS obligations.

 

All of the scams basically work the same way in that the victim receives an unsolicited phone call where they are informed that they have missed jury duty or has an arrest warrant against them that can be resolved paying a certain amount of money, often in the form of prepaid gift cards.

 

The caller will then inform the victim of how to transfer the funds.

 

No law enforcement organization will ever call you and inform you that you need to pay any sort of fine or fee to resolve a legal situation.

 

They also won’t call to tell you there is an arrest warrant out on you.

 

If there is an actual arrest warrant for someone, sheriff’s deputies will likely visit you in person.

 

And no law enforcement agency actually takes payments in gift cards.

 

If you get a call like this, the best thing to do is just hang up and then report the call to the sheriff’s office so they can warn other potential victims.



