Tuesday, April 25, 2023

If you are interested in a job in the medical field, Gulf Coast State College’s Radiography Program registration is open for the fall 2023 semester.

 

Gulf Coast State College’s Radiography program prepares students to work as radiographers in various health care facilities such as hospitals, doctors’ offices and sports medicine clinics. 

 

In the program, students will engage in curriculum study and clinical education practice, and will learn patient care, radiographic pathologies, radiation protection and how to safely perform diagnostic radiographic examinations. 

 

The College uses state-of-the-art equipment that allows students to perform imaging exams using computerized and digital imaging, mobile fluoroscopy and mobile imaging, providing students a unique experience.

 

To learn more about the Radiography Program, contact Lacy Newsom at 850.913.3318 or lnewsom@gulfcoast.edu.

 

The deadline to apply is May 12, 2023.




