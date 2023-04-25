If you are interested in a job in the medical field, Gulf Coast
State College’s Radiography Program registration is open for the fall 2023
semester.
Gulf Coast State
College’s Radiography program prepares students to work as
radiographers in various health care facilities such as hospitals, doctors’
offices and sports medicine clinics.
In the program,
students will engage in curriculum study and clinical education practice, and
will learn patient care, radiographic pathologies, radiation protection
and how to safely perform diagnostic radiographic examinations.
The College uses
state-of-the-art equipment that allows students to perform imaging exams using
computerized and digital imaging, mobile fluoroscopy and mobile imaging,
providing students a unique experience.
To learn more about
the Radiography Program, contact Lacy Newsom at 850.913.3318 or lnewsom@gulfcoast.edu.
The deadline to apply
is May 12, 2023.
