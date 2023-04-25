Franklin County Commissioners agreed this month to write a letter of support for Big Bend Hospice and the work it does in Franklin County.
The action was taken because a large for-profit hospice company has filed an application with the Agency for Health Care Administration to become a third hospice provider in this area, and Big Bend Hospice believes that it is meeting the community needs and that it would be adversely impacted by the approval of a new for-profit provider.
Big Bend hospice was founded in 1983; it provides compassionate care to people with life limiting illnesses and their families.
It also provides grief counseling for people of all ages, and provides special services to area veterans.
All of its employees, which include a Registered Nurse and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, live in the county.
If you would like to learn more about Big Bend Hospice including how to volunteer with the group you can find out more at their website at www.bigbendhospice.org
