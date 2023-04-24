The Franklin County Health Department is currently in the process of finalizing a community health assessment and will hold a meeting about it next week.
Every 3 to 5 years all 67 counties in Florida are tasked with coming up with a comprehensive health profile for their county.
Franklin County does one every three years.
The assessments give health departments and other groups information on health issues specific to each county, which makes it easier to educate residents, develop priorities, and plan and implement actions to improve public health.
Over the past few months, the Health Department has surveyed a broad section of community members and conducted an initial prioritization of the health needs most often recognized by community members.
As a final step in the process, the Health Department will hold a meeting next week where they will discuss the initial results of the survey and begin considering some initial steps to address high priority needs.
If you would like to be part of the conversation, you are invited to attend the meeting next Tuesday, April 25th at 10 AM at health department on 12th street in Apalachicola.
