Friday, April 28, 2023

Hurricane Preparedness Week, education for aspiring farmers, and more UF/IFAS news


 

TIMELY NEWS | Next week, April 30 to May 6, is Hurricane Preparedness Week. UF/IFAS has plenty of ready-to-use content and experts available for interviews on topics ranging from tree maintenance to food safety, and more. The disaster.ifas.ufl.edu website will continue to be updated as content is created.

We also remain interested in learning your reporting needs for storm season. This quick survey (y en español aquí) will help us prioritize the stories, photos, videos, infographics, etc., featuring UF/IFAS expertise that your audience needs and wants. Contact us for any other Hurricane Season needs >

  
   
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

UF/IFAS Extension entrepreneurship program grows new Florida farmers

This summer and fall, UF/IFAS Extension will host the Ag Entrepreneurship Series, a program designed to help aspiring and beginning farmers sow the seeds of success. Contact > 

New service connects farmers, ranchers in ‘win-win’ for sustainability, profitability

The Southeast Grazing Exchange aims to “play matchmaker” in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, helping ranchers with livestock find cover crops to graze. There is evidence this method improves the farmer's cash crop the following season. Contact > 

Say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ with a plant – maybe even one bred by UF/IFAS

Mother's Day is May 14. Popular UF/IFAS varietals include caladiums and coleus in an array of striking colors. Contact > 

 

  
 
     
  

MEDIA OPPORTUNITY | For outlets covering Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Seminole Tribe.

May 6: Florida 4-H SoFlo Tailgate Competition

The inaugural cooking competition tasks youth with preparing beef, pork, poultry and seafood in an outdoor setting. Get a peek at the fun visuals from a recent trainingMedia alert > Contact >

 
 
  
 
     
  

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

  
   
  

Lo nuevo en español en EDIS en el primer trimestre 2023

Durante el primer trimestre del presente año se incorporaron interesantes publicaciones que abarcan múltiple tópicos, así como algunas actualizaciones a investigaciones anteriores. La consulta de estos documentos está abierta al público mediante AskIFAS. Contacto >

 
  
 
     
  

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Smart Lifestyle Choices for Healthy Aging—Sodium Intake

In the latest post of the "Age Friendly" series, Maria Portelos-Rometo, of UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, advises on sodium intake and how much is too much. For adults over age 51, the recommended limit is just one teaspoon per day! Contact >

Video stories: Basil Breeding Program

From our colleagues at UF ExploreUF/IFAS environmental horticulture professor Dave Clark shares his work to improve culinary basil's susceptibility to a devastating disease. Contact >

Visual learning: Essential mosquito control tips for homeowners infographic

Clean out eaves and gutters, empty plant trays and hanging baskets once a week, and more helpful advice to help keep the biting at bay as warmer nights approach. See more infographics > Contact >

  
   
   
   
