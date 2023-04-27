NOAA Fisheries FishNews — April 27th

Upcoming Deadlines
April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity
April 30: Deadline for Atlantic Shark Art Contest
May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems
May 11: Applications due for nominations of individuals for the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council
May 15: Comments due for Proposed Rule to List the Sunflower Sea Star as Threatened Under the Endangered Species Act
May 15: Comments due for Incidental Take Authorization: Empire Offshore Wind, LLC Construction of the Empire Wind Project (EW1 and EW2) off of New York
May 25: Comments due for amendment to establish federal management of salmon in Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska
June 2: Comments due for Proposed Designation of Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Sanctuary
July 19: Applications due for USDA's Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program
Aug 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program
View more news and announcements
No comments:
Post a Comment