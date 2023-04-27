Thursday, April 27, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — April 27th

APRIL 27, 2023

Whale Week: Celebrating the Wonder of Whales

Discover NOAA's work to study, recover, and conserve these magnificent marine mammals.

Celebrate Whale Week with Us: A Message from Janet Coit, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries

A Rice’s whale just under the surface of the water in the Gulf of Mexico.

Join us for a celebration of whales and the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act as we reflect on the past 50 years and look to the future.

A Whale’s Perspective: Using Tags to Understand North Atlantic Right Whales

An endangered North Atlantic right Whale (#3503, “Caterpillar”) swims close to the water’s surface.

NOAA Fisheries and our partners continually seek ways to monitor and track endangered North Atlantic right whale movements to better understand whale behavior and mitigate threats to their recovery.

Highlights

More than $265 Million in Funding Recommended for Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Projects

Tidal wetland restoration in California.

NOAA is recommending more than $265 million in funding for 38 transformational habitat restoration and coastal resilience projects this year, as well as an additional $20.4 million in funding in future years. This is a historic investment in strengthening the climate resilience of our nation’s coastal ecosystems and communities under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Thirty-Five New Projects Will Support Underserved Communities Through Habitat Restoration and Capacity Building

Trees and houses sit along a body of water

NOAA is recommending nearly $25 million in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 35 new projects that will advance the coastal habitat restoration priorities of underserved communities. These projects will support community-driven habitat restoration and help build the capacity of underserved communities to fully participate in restoration activities.

NOAA Fisheries Releases 2022 Status of Stocks

NOAA Fisheries has released the Annual Report to Congress on the Status of U.S. Fisheries. This report highlights successful management of U.S. fisheries and the broad economic impact of commercial and recreational fisheries on the U.S. economy.

boats sit in a marina

NOAA’s Teacher at Sea Program Embarks on 2023 Season

bow of NOAA Ship Rainier departing Kodiak

On Earth Day, April 22, NOAA’s Teacher at Sea Program embarked on its 2023 field season. Ten educators are scheduled to join NOAA scientists at sea this year.

Alaska

Public Hearing on Amendment to Establish Federal Management of Salmon in Upper Cook Inlet

pink salmon

NOAA Fisheries will hold a public hearing to receive input on an amendment to the Fishery Management Plan for Salmon Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone off Alaska. This amendment would establish federal management for the salmon fisheries in the federal waters of the upper Cook Inlet. The public hearing will take place by webinar on May 18, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time.

West Coast

Video: Reintroductions—A Lifeline for Salmon in California's Central Valley

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife employee reintroduces salmon into a Central Valley river.

Dams with no fish passage have trapped salmon on the floor of California's Central Valley, where water is hotter. To avoid extinction, reintroductions to their historical high-elevation habitat may be the answer to save these endangered fish.

Sacramento River Pulse Flow Expected to Increase Survival of Juvenile Salmon Traveling to the Ocean

Acoustic tag laid on top of juvenile salmon to show the relative sizes. Credit Jeremy Notch NOAAUC Santa Cruz

Researchers from NOAA Fisheries and the University of California Santa Cruz will tag several groups of juvenile salmon in the Sacramento River. The tags will help us measure the benefits of the river’s first “pulse flow” to salmon survival and reproduction. A pulse flow is a rapid increase and decrease in dam-released water designed to resemble natural spring runoff.

Science Blog: Sound Bytes—Adventures of a Drifting Buoy

Summary map of the CCC-PAM March 2023 Survey.

Cory Hom-Weaver, an acoustic analyst at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center Acoustic Ecology Lab, blogs about challenges the team experienced during the second Central Coast Collaborative Passive Acoustic Monitoring Survey, such as unkind weather, equipment gone astray, and more. This is the latest post from the ongoing Sound Bytes science blog series.

Southeast

Meet Héloïse Frouin-Mouy, Bioacoustician

Héloïse and her family completed a beach cleanup. Photo provided by Héloïse Frouin-Mouy

As part of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, meet Dr. Héloïse Frouin-Mouy, a bioacoustician with NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center. She uses passive acoustic tagging to better understand the diving and calling behavior of whales in the Gulf of Mexico.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 28: Applications due for 2023 Port Infrastructure Development Program Funding Opportunity

April 30: Deadline for Atlantic Shark Art Contest

May 2: Applications due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Local Agriculture Market Program to Expand Local Food Systems

May 11: Applications due for nominations of individuals for the Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council

May 15: Comments due for Proposed Rule to List the Sunflower Sea Star as Threatened Under the Endangered Species Act

May 15: Comments due for Incidental Take Authorization: Empire Offshore Wind, LLC Construction of the Empire Wind Project (EW1 and EW2) off of New York

May 25: Comments due for amendment to establish federal management of salmon in Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska

June 2: Comments due for Proposed Designation of Pacific Remote Islands National Marine Sanctuary

July 19: Applications due for USDA's Indigenous Animals Harvesting and Meat Processing Grant Program

Aug 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program

Upcoming Events

May 2: Kodiak Public Hearing for Proposal to List Sunflower Sea Stars Under the Endangered Species Act

May 9–11: May 2023 Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel Meeting

May 10: Petersburg Public Hearing Proposal to List Sunflower Sea Stars Under the Endangered Species Act

May 18: Public hearing on amendment to establish federal management of salmon in Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska

May 20–21: Ocean Fun Days 2023 in New Jersey

May 23–25: Council Coordination Committee May 2023 Meeting

June 5–8: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting 

June 6–8: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting 

June 8–13: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 12–16: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 20–27: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 21–22: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 26–29: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

June 27–29: New England Fishery Management Council June 2023 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

