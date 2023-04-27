Time for Turtles and Summer Fun along Florida's Forgotten Coast

The St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 2nd Annual SGI ShrimpFest on May 13, 2022, from 11 am to 4 pm in the western parking area adjacent to Lighthouse Park. This family and community-oriented festival will be a one-day outdoor event offering patrons great live musical entertainment, a fairway of games for the children sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Parrothead Club, and the chance to dine on the freshest, most delicious local shrimp dishes. The SGI Shrimp Festival is a fundraiser for the St. George Lighthouse Association (SGLA). Learn more here.
Area Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs May 5
The May Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, May 5 from 8-10 p.m Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky. Details. The Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb will also be Friday, May 5 from 8-10 pm at the lighthouse located at Carrabelle Beach. Details.
Apalachicola Home & Garden Tour May 6
Apalachicola's annual Home and Garden Tour is scheduled for May 6 and will feature a variety of homes ranging from century-old houses to charming bungalows and contemporary homes. Homes will be open only on Saturday, May 6 from 10 am - 4 pm.
If This House Could Talk Home Tour May 6-20
What if the houses in Apalachicola could talk? What stories would they tell? The Apalachicola Area Historical Society invites you to come find out, by viewing storyboards posted in front homes and businesses. The storyboards, created by property owners, give historical facts and stories of past residents and neighborhood events. Details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Presents Invasion of Sicily Exhibit May 2 to June 3
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit on Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily from Tuesday, May 2 through Saturday, June 3.
Operation Husky was the invasion of Sicily in 1943, planned by the Allies in North Africa as they swept the Germans and Italians from that continent and prepared to move on Italy. This operation involved a set of top secret diversions, including fake units and communications and the famous ruse by British Intelligence known as Operation Mincemeat, which convinced the Germans that Sicily was not the intended landing after North Africa.
The Museum will reference a set of top secret plans that were printed just 20 days before the commencement of the operation, which involved amphibious landing of infantry and armor as well as parachute operations by the 82nd Airborne. It is also a secret as to why the museum holds this set of plans! Learn more here.
It's Turtle Time Along The Forgotten Coast
May 1 marks the beginning of sea turtle nesting season on St. George Island and other beaches throughout Franklin County and Florida. The turtles will lay their eggs from May – September, with 50-150 baby turtles hatching after 45-60 days, usually at night. One female may nest several times in a season.
May also heralds the season when local volunteer turtlers begin walking the beach in order to find, mark and protect turtle nests. When homeowners and visitors are educated about measures they can help nesting sea turtles such as turning off lights and clearing the beach of gear. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor’s Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information. Click here to learn more about our turtles and how you can help protect them.
Please note that Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. And, if you dig a hole on the beach during the day, fill it in!
Celebrate Nature on Estuary Day May 5
Mark your calendars for Friday May 5 from 1:30-5:30 pm as the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) celebrates National Estuaries Day. This free, fun and educational event features activities for kids and adults including the marine animal touch tanks as well as kid friendly nature-themed games such as cast net demonstrations, a living shoreline exploration, prescribed fire activities, a reptile room with live reptiles and a drone demonstration. Attendees also can tour ANERR’s 5,400 square-foot Nature Center with its three large aquariums filled with local estuarine and marine life, an 80-foot-long mural depicting the area ecosystems, and a hands-on Bay Discovery Room.
Free snacks will be available, and a food truck will be on site selling shaved ice! This is event is family-friendly, but children must remain supervised. For more information contact the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve at 850-670-7700.
May 2-June 3 - CGJ Operation Husky Exhibit
May 5 - Estuaries Day Celebration
May 6, 20 - Carrabelle Country Market
May 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 - Apalach Ghost Tours
May 8 - Pen to Paper Writers' Series
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - Mixed Media Art Class
May 3, 10, 17, 24 - Downtown Apalachicola Market
May 13, 27 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
May 20 - AAHS Spring Speaker Series
June 3 - Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
June 4 - SGI Lighthouse Fufll Moon Climb
June 17 - Kingfish Shootout
July 22 - CQuarters Youth Fishing Tournament
