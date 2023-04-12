If you are looking for work, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is hiring.
The Sheriff’s department has a full-time deputy sheriff position open.
They would like someone who is certified in law enforcement, but the right candidate could live outside of the county.
They are also looking for someone to work in dispatch.
Dispatch is a very important job; the successful candidates would take calls from the public either through radio and telephone and send the appropriate group to respond to those calls.
The starting pay for dispatch is around 28 thousand dollars and includes health insurance, and retirement.
If you are from out-of-state, then you could be eligible for a 5000-dollar signing bonus through the State of Florida.
If you are interested, you should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
