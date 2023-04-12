The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties is recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
In 2021 Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties had some of the highest rates of child abuse in the state for children aged 5 to 11.
Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention and serve as a reminder of the safe and nurturing environment desired for every child.
Pinwheels for Prevention, coordinated by Prevent Child Abuse (PCA) Florida, Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), is Florida’s statewide campaign that raises awareness of child abuse prevention.
Child abuse and neglect includes abandonment, physical or emotional harm, and sexual abuse or exploitation by a parent or caretaker.
Child abuse is one aspect of what constitutes adverse childhood experiences, which can have a lasting negative impact on an individual’s health for the rest of their life.
Children who have experienced many adverse childhood experiences are more likely to experience common adult life-threatening health conditions like obesity, heart disease and substance abuse.
If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, please call the Florida Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873).
