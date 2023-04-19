Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Join us TOMORROW for Dr. Dean Grubbs's Lecture!

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
2023 Spring Lecture Series
While we encourage in-person attendance, this lecture will also be available to be viewed virtually!

Please use this link: https://fsu.zoom.us/j/93827396952

Contact Jared Fuqua at jfuqua@fsu.edu with any questions.
