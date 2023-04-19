Oyster Radio
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Join us TOMORROW for Dr. Dean Grubbs's Lecture!
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
2023 Spring Lecture Series
While we encourage in-person attendance, this lecture will also be available to be viewed virtually!
Please use this link:
https://fsu.zoom.us/j/
93827396952
Contact Jared Fuqua at
jfuqua@fsu.edu
with any questions.
FSU Coastaland Marine Laboratory
Visit our Website
The FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
|
3618 Coastal Highway 98
,
St. Teresa, FL 32358
2:13 PM
