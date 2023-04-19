Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


St. Joe Rent-All is a full-service tool and equipment sales and rental business offering a wide range of rental inventory. Contractors and homeowners alike can find just the right tool to cut any job down to size.


They also offer Equipment for Sale, Golf Carts for sale or rent, golf cart repairs, Small Engine Repair and parts, Tool repair, Storage Buildings, L.P. gas and more.


St. Joe Nursery & Supply offers landscapers and homeowners a wide variety of salt and drought tolerant plants, tropicals, annuals, perennials and evergreens, garden chemicals, fertilizers, bag dirt, mulches and compost.


St. Joe Rent-All & St. Joe Nursery & Supply

706 First St, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-2112

https://www.sjrans.com/

HOURS:

MON, TUES, THU, FRI - 7:30AM - 5:00PM ET

WED, SAT - 7:30AM - 1:00PM ET

Tucked away on Williams Avenue in downtown Port St. Joe is T.I.G.F – This is Garden Food, an exquisite restaurant featuring a varied menu with delicious dishes made by chef David Humbrecht.


Fresh and local raw materials are carefully selected to concoct all their tasty dishes. The European influence transpires in all their incredible dishes! From Swisse, to French, to Italian, to Spanish inspired dishes you will find something for everyone at TIGF! And don’t forget to try their specialty hamburgers, they are to die for!


T.I.G.F – This is Garden Food

210 Williams Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 899-9045

contact@thisisgardenfood.com

thisisgardenfood.com

HOURS:

TUES-SATURDAY / 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM / 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


WJHG, is North West Florida’s most watched and trusted source for local news and weather covering Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Homes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington Counties.


Join the Digital Lunch and Learn with WJHG and Gulf County Chamber -- April 25, Port Inn Event Hall.


Designed as small sessions to allow for business owners to feel free to engage and ask questions, these Digital Lunch and Learn Sessions will cover the basics of Digital Marketing. From SEO to OTT, Social Media, Live Streaming Tv and Audience Targeting! How to budget and find balance within your digital strategy can be overwhelming, join us and walk away with a better understanding of Digital Marketing and how it can work for you!

﻿

Register for the 10am Morning session:

https://gulfchamberfl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18440


Register for the Afternoon session at noon:

https://gulfchamberfl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/18441


Brought to you by Mandi Pittman from WJHG, North West Florida’s most watched and trusted source for local news and weather covering Bay, Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Homes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington Counties. WJHG also offers Broadcast and Digital marketing to Local Businesses of all sizes. Mandi was a business owner for 18 years before changing careers and coming to work for Gray television as a Marketing Strategist. Beginning at WALB in Albany Georgia and now at WJHG in Panama City Beach, Mandi works with businesses large and small throughout the panhandle to navigate the digital marketing space and create custom strategies to grow revenue and visibility.


Members who sign up should include Business name, Mandy will provide analysis of your site and category specific information for you the day of the Lunch and Learn.

 

𝗪𝗝𝗛𝗚

www.wjhg.com

We are so excited about the beginning of the 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀 series coming up 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟬 - 𝟱-𝟴 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗧!

Lowry B's BBQ will be set up offering their delicious Texas Style Bar-B-Que, drinks will be available for purchase, no coolers.


We will be featuring local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels.

Vehicle registration is FREE - to register please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.

﻿

We look forward to seeing you on Williams Avenue!


Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment