Happening this April Weekend

Carrabelle Riverfront Festival
April 22 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
The 32nd Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival in Carrabelle, Florida is a full day of free, family-friendly activities, live music, entertainment, unique and colorful arts & craft vendors and delicious food planned for Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10 am – 6 pm. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, young & old along the beautiful, historic waterfront.
Admission to this family friendly and pet friendly event is FREE and open to the public. The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce invites you to experience a family fun filled day along the beautiful and historic Carrabelle harbor and river!
The Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is hosted and planned by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce with the support of the community of Carrabelle, and funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, Carrabelle Redevelopment Agency (CRA), and through generous business and community sponsorships.
For up-to-date information, including a schedule of activities as it becomes available, visit www.carrabelleriverfrontfestival.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carrabelleriverfrontfestival. Come to Carrabelle and enjoy the festival, explore the local businesses, museums and galleries, and experience the beautiful waterfront.
