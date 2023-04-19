Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Happening this April Weekend

Packed full weekend!

Plays, festivals and more!

Nunsense: The Mega Musical

April 21-23rd @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Sunday @ 3-5 pm 


Nunsense: The Mega-Musical is here! All the fun of the original Nunsense has been super-sized! Mega-Nunsense, starring the original five nuns features five new (male and female) characters, including the never-before-seen infamous convent cook, Sister Julia, Child of God. The show is a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidently poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). They have to raise enough money to bury the last four sisters before the health inspector finds them hanging in the freezer. This show is full of laughs both in word and song and will have you singing, clapping and shouting, "Amen!" It would be a sin to pass up the opportunity to see it!

Nunsense, the winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, was called "A hail of fun and frolic" by The New York Times. And now it's bigger and better than ever!


Chapman Theatre, Apalachicola

Purchase tickets in advance here: Panhandle Players - Apalachicola Community Theatre


Carrabelle Riverfront Festival

April 22 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm



The 32nd Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival in Carrabelle, Florida is a full day of free, family-friendly activities, live music, entertainment, unique and colorful arts & craft vendors and delicious food planned for Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10 am – 6 pm.  There will be plenty of activities for the kids, young & old along the beautiful, historic waterfront.


Admission to this family friendly and pet friendly event is FREE and open to the public. The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce invites you to experience a family fun filled day along the beautiful and historic Carrabelle harbor and river!

The Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is hosted and planned by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce with the support of the community of Carrabelle, and funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, Carrabelle Redevelopment Agency (CRA), and through generous business and community sponsorships.


For up-to-date information, including a schedule of activities as it becomes available, visit www.carrabelleriverfrontfestival.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carrabelleriverfrontfestivalCome to Carrabelle and enjoy the festival, explore the local businesses, museums and galleries, and experience the beautiful waterfront.


Apalach Ghost Tour

April 19 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm


Take a paranormal ghost tour of downtown Apalachicola and see if any ghosts still roam the streets. Your ghostly guide will tell you local ghost stories all while using real ghost hunting equipment to see if any spirits are still around. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Bring your positive energy and let’s try to say “hello” to the ghosts of Apalachicola. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 90-minutes.

Tickets: $15 and $5 for kids 3 to 12 years old. Infants to 2 years of age do not require a ticket.


www.apalachghosttour.com


Downtown Hoedown at Oyster City Brewing

April 21 @ 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Don’t miss this 7th annual event in downtown Apalach! Located at Oyster City Brewery on April 21st from 5:30-9:30PM


Oyster City Brewing Company | Apalachicola FL | Facebook

Apalachicola Bay Chamber Of Commerce

17 Avenue E

Apalachicola, FL

850-653-9419




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment