The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
Commission's scallop sitter program begins in June but you can start signing up
now.
The Scallop Sitter program is part of a 10-year
effort to restore bay scallops in Florida’s Panhandle by allowing volunteers to
monitor and maintain wild and hatchery-raised scallops which grow in cages in
the bays in Gulf, Franklin and Bay counties.
The cages protect scallops from predation and
increase the number of offspring produced, increasing the population size over
time.
Volunteers can help by volunteering to become a
‘scallop-sitter’ and maintain your own cage with scallops.
Cages can be placed either on your own private
dock or in the bay using a boat or kayak.
FWC will provide cages, scallops, and training.
To take part you need to have access to the Bays
either through a private dock, boat or kayak.
You have to be able to clean scallop shells once a
month and you have to attend or watch FWC’s Scallop Restoration Workshop
on-line.
The deadline to apply is May the 25th
and you can register on-line at myfwc.com.
https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/mollusc/bay-scallops/restoration/sign-up/
No comments:
Post a Comment